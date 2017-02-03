WWE Contacting Former Talents for WrestleMania, WWE Asia Title Tournament Coming Soon?

– No word yet on what WWE is planning but The Wrestling Observer noted that the company has been contacting a lot of former female talents from the past to tell them that they’re wanted for WrestleMania 33. As noted, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is the plan for one of the WrestleMania women’s matches.

– We noted after the recent WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that WWE officials were interested in holding similar tournaments for other regions of the world. Word now is that they are moving forward with a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Asia Champion.

The company has been contacted several talents in Asia to inquire about passport details and other information. To avoid confusion that we’ve seen in the UK wrestling scene, talents being contacted for the Asia tournament are being told outright that no outside bookings are allowed if signed in the United States, the UK or Japan.

