WWE hall of famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was paroled from Carbon County Correction Facility and her 2/17 hearing for her probation being revoked was cancelled. Sytch, 44, and her attorney have seemingly reached an agreement for her release. Sytch will continue her probation after an agreement last year where she pleaded guilty to three 2015 DUI arrests.

credit: PWInsider





