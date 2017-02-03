ROH Loses Another Announcer

Ring of Honor pro wrestling has been through some major changes recently as they lost Nigel McGuinness and Steve Corino to WWE for announcing/training gigs respectively, and it looks like they’re adding another name to that list. Kevin Kelly is reportedly done with ROH as well. Kelly apparently handed in his unexpected notice to ROH and has already departed from the company.

He wasn’t scheduled for any ROH events over the weekend, and he is expected to be performing his duties for New Japan for Sunday’s New Beginning event which will be broadcast with English commentary on New Japan World.

Kelly, who found fame during his decade-long tenure with WWE, is in high demand and recently signed a deal with New Japan do the English-language commentary for twelve NJPW events this year.

Kelly’s announcing responsibilities for Ring of Honor are expected to be taken over by Ian Riccaboni who currently does announcing for the ROH Women of Honor matches. However, nothing has been confirmed from ROH’s camp seeing that this is such fresh news.

credit: stillrealtous.com





