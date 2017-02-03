New TNA X Division Champion Crowned on Open Fight Night (Video)

Trevor Lee defeated DJ Zema Ion in a Ladder Match to become the new TNA X Division Champion on this week’s “Open Fight Night” edition of Impact Wrestling.

This is Lee’s second run with the X Division Title. DJZ had been champion since the September 1st episode of Impact Wrestling.

Below are videos of Lee with the gold:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

