Kevin Nash Undergoing Surgery, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Xavier Woods

Feb 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Xavier Woods plays Street Fighter V at the recent PAX South convention in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– WWE issued the following on Thursday:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2017 and the payment date will be March 27, 2017.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noted on Instagram that he’s undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff, a detached rotator cuff, a torn bicep and a torn labrum. This will be his 31st surgery. He wrote the following:

