Injury Update on Charles Robinson, Booker T In Local Commercials, WWE Stock

– As seen above and below, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is featured in new commercials for Hilton Furniture & Mattress in Houston, Texas:

– WWE stock was down 0.71% on Thursday, closing at $19.46 per share. The high was $19.57 and the low was $19.26.

– WWE’s website has an interview with referee Charles Robinson at this link. Robinson discusses his role in the WWE Title match between John Cena and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. We noted before how Robinson revealed that he suffered a foot injury in the match. He told WWE.com that he tore his plantar fasciitis at around 7 minutes into the match but to keep going. Robinson was looking at being out of the ring for 12 days, making it back in time for Elimination Chamber.

Robinson also commented on the post-match exchange of words he had with Cena:

“We were just talking about how cool it was that I’ve reffed for Ric Flair so many times and now I’m refereeing his 16th title and tying [it] up with Ric. He thought that was pretty freaking cool.”

