Goldberg announced for episode of Raw before the Fastlane PPV

The Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin has announced that Goldberg will appear on the 2/27 episode of Monday Night Raw. This is the go-home show before the Fastlane pay-per-view on 3/6. Brock Lesnar is advertised for the same episode, although he is not advertised for Fastlane.

Rumors have circulated that Goldberg will challenge Kevin Owens at Fastlane for the WWE Universal Championship.





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)