Former TNA Star at WWE Performance Center Tryouts, Tajiri Return Update, The Rock

– The Rock and his Seven Bucks Digital Studios have partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society to release the following video, featuring puppies, The Great One and a joke about grilling dogs. Seven Bucks is donating the first 90 days of advertising revenue from this video to the Society.

– 42 wrestlers are at WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando this week, including former TNA Knockout Lei’D Tapa, according to Casey of SquaredCircleSirens. Other names at the tryouts include Reka Rene (Hungarian actress/writer and IFBB fitness model competitor), Stephanie Rowe (NPC figure competitor), Hyaneyoung (Reality of Wrestling indie talent), Renee Michelle (Florida indie wrestler), Miranda Salinas (ROW indie talent) and Nicole Matthews (former SHIMMER Champion). Anna Theresa, who was named Ms. New York 2016, is also at the tryouts. She’s been training at The Monster Factory wrestling school in New Jersey.

– Tajiri has been out of action since mid-January with a knee injury but he’s now expected to be back in the ring within the next two weeks, according to PWInsider. Tajiri tweeted on January 22nd that he was already able to kick and jump normally. He posted the following on January 26th:

My knee is too good and I forgot to tweet today pic.twitter.com/RNie3DpxqC — TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) January 26, 2017

