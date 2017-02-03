Brian Pillman’s Son Reaches Out to Former WWE Star About Learning to Wrestle

Brian Pillman Jr. recently reached out to Lance Storm about possibly training with him at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Canada. The 23 year old is currently living in Kentucky but is looking at getting into pro wrestling.

Brian Jr. was just three years old when his father passed away on October 5th, 1997. His death was caused by a previously undetected heart condition, arteriosclerotic heart disease, which also led to the death of his father several years before. As seen below, he tweeted Storm and mentioned talking with Steve Austin about Storm’s training program. Also below are a few Instagram posts from the son of the former WCW Tag Team Champion.

@LanceStorm Just saw as I was leaving my desk at work. Will reply this evening after some iron treatment!! — Loose Cannon Jr. (@GCDPills) January 30, 2017

@GCDPills Will do. To be honest I’ve been looking into you to make sure first. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 24, 2017

@GCDPills @flyinbrian41 I’ll get back to you by the weekend. ?? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 24, 2017

@LanceStorm Got the chance to ask @steveaustinBSR about you and your training program. He only had good things to say. Eager to learn more! — Loose Cannon Jr. (@GCDPills) January 30, 2017

