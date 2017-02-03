Bischoff is happy for Lucha Underground’s Netflix deal

Eric Bischoff discussed the Lucha Underground/Netflix deal in the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling.

“I’m happy for them. They need to find a way to make some money! (laughs) With all of the high priced talent they have working on that project, including Mark Burnett, and the quality of the production is phenomenal. I love the production values of the show. I love the fact that it’s different than the rest of the wrestling content out there. I am a big fan of the project and the property. I am a little confused by the revenue model for it but if there is a way for them to make even more money and sustain themselves and grow that business. Man, I am all about that. I may even subscribe just to pick it up on Netflix and support them. I recommend others do the same.”

credit: 411mania





(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)