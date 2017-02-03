Barbi Hayden takes part in WWE tryout

Feb 3, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

One of the names at the WWE tryouts taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week is Barbi Hayden.

Hayden, 26, a independent wrestler from Texas appeared at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown 2016. At this even defeating Rebel to earn a spot in the Queen Of The Knockouts Gauntlet Battle Royal, facing Jade, Allysin Kay,Laura Dennis, Madison Rayne and Marti Belle and Rebel and Rosemary.

Hayden is also the youngest NWA Women’s Champion in history.

She previously attended a WWE tryout back in 2014.

