WWE SmackDown Social Score, John Cena on Resistance, Total Bellas – WWE Network

Feb 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Total Bellas premiered on the WWE Network on Wednesday. WWE posted this clip of The Bella Twins’ family, John Cena and Daniel Bryan at the first formal dinner at Cena’s house:

– While the Royal Rumble and RAW did not make the list, this week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 66,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 68,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. SmackDown also had 107,000 Facebook interactions with 69,000 unique authors this week, down from last week’s 108,000 interactions and 69,000 authors.

– In what may be a reference to recent events going on around the country, WWE Champion John Cena tweeted the following on “resistance” yesterday:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad