WWE Holds Meeting Over Seth Rollins’ Injury, WrestleMania 33 Note on Triple H, More

Feb 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

As noted, Seth Rollins is currently out of action after re-injuring his right knee during the brawl with Samoa Joe at Monday’s RAW. Rollins was examined in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday but there’s no word yet on how long he will be out.

WWE officials held a creative meeting on Wednesday to discuss fallout from Rollins’ injury, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. We’ve noted how Triple H vs. Rollins has been the plan for WrestleMania 33 but there’s no word yet on who might be his replacement. Triple apparently really wants to wrestle in Orlando because of his WWE NXT ties. Alvarez noted that one idea discussed had them setting up Joe vs. Triple H somehow.

Alvarez also speculated that Rollins’ knee was injured while Joe was trying to take him to the mat for the Coquina Clutch.

For those who missed it, Rollins took to Twitter and issued this statement:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad