WWE Announcers at the Performance Center (Photo), Mick Foley on Seth Rollins, SmackDown

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE SmackDown:

– As noted, Seth Rollins’ right knee was re-injured in the attack from Samoa Joe at Monday’s RAW and he was in Alabama on Wednesday to be evaluated. RAW General Manager Mick Foley tweeted the following on the injury:

@WWERollins – hoping for the best possible outcome. My very best wishes. https://t.co/fBANY3BEnZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 1, 2017

– Michael Cole and Byron Saxton were working on a “special project” at the WWE Performance Center yesterday. Cole tweeted the following, tagging Corey Graves and JBL:

My life. just can't get away from @ByronSaxton Voice work for a special project at PC. @JCLayfield @WWECoreyGraves pic.twitter.com/HVEbTwFWVd — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) February 1, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)