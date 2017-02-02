Tyler Bate Talks WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), Mandy Rose Wins Dark Match, Fans on NXT

– WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate made his NXT TV debut on last night’s show with a win over Oney Lorcan, which was taped before “Takeover: San Antonio” on Saturday night. This was also Bate’s first WWE appearance in the United States. In the Fallout video below, Bate talks about the crazy experience of going from the UK tournament to NXT. He says this was a huge step up and things are only looking up from here on. Bate says to expect the unexpected with him as he’s just a normal guy that’s capable of not very normal things:

– The former Heidi Lovelace lost to Mandy Rose in the dark match before last night’s TV tapings at Full Sail University. She used her real name for the match, Dori Prange.

– As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s NXT episode a thumbs up with over 4200 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2017

