Triple H on The Authors of Pain (Photo), Fans on John Cena Title Reigns, The Rock

– Below is the second episode of Seven Bucks Digital Studios’ “LIFT” series, featuring The Rock and some of his coolest and kindest moments:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans how many world title reigns they think current WWE Champion John Cena will end his career with – 16 (tied with Ric Flair’s record), 17, between 18 & 20 or more than 20. As of this writing, 38% went with between 18 & 20 while 30% voted for 17 reigns and 19% voted for more than 20 reigns.

– Triple H tweeted the following photo with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering before last night’s NXT episode. Akem and Rezar won the straps from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday’s “Takeover: San Antonio” event.

