This Day In Wrestling History – February 2nd

1981 – The Bounty Hunters (David & Jerry Novak) defeat Bill Dundee & Tommy Rich to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Title. This was a No Disqualification, Title vs. Hair Match. The hair at stake was that of the Bounty Hunters’ manager, Jimmy Kent.

1986 – The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey & Bobby Eaton) win the NWA World Tag Team Championship (Mid-Atlantic Version) by defeating The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton).

1987 – At WCCW Wrestling Star Wars, Dingo Warrior defeats Bob Bradley, to win the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – Jumbo Tsuruta & Yoshiaki Yatsu win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship, defeating Terry Gordy & Stan Hansen.

1991 – In a rematch for the vacant World Wrestling Council (WWC) Universal Heavyweight Championship, Carlos Colon defeats Greg Valentine, to become a 12-time Champion.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (4.9 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (3.5 rating).

2005 – In All Japan Pro Wrestling, Buchanan & Rico win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship, defeating Mitsuya Nagai & Masayuki Naruse.

2008 – Thunder & Lighting win the WWC World Tag Team Championship for the 13th time, defeating Chris Joel & Noriega.

2010 – During this evening’s ECW on Syfy, Vince McMahon announces that ECW will be going off the air in three weeks’ time.

2013 – On OVW TV, Doug Williams defeats Rob Terry, to win the Ohio Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

2016 – On this evening’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, Trevor Lee wins the TNA X Division Championship, defeating Tigre Uno.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWE developmental talent Teddy Hart (37 years old); indy wrestler K.J. Hellfire (32 years old); and 3-time AJPW Triple Crown Champion Genichiro Tenryu (67 years old).

