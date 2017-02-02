Ted DiBiase Jr. Wrestles a Match (Video), Fans on Flair vs. Cena, Wish Kids to WrestleMania 33

– Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. returned to the ring at the December 3rd Pro Wrestling EGO event in Pearl, Mississippi. DiBiase wrestled the match in street clothes and a walking boot, his first match since late 2013. The event was a law enforcement fundraiser to benefit Rankin and Hinds County Honor Guard teams. Below is video from the match, which saw DiBiase team with Mike Carter and Fuego Del Sol to take on Calvin Rose, Monty Warbucks and Joey Abel:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ric Flair, in his prime, could defeat fellow 16-time world champion and current WWE Champion John Cena. As of this writing, 54% went with, “Without a doubt. The Nature Boy was the man. Woooooooo!” The rest went with, “No way! Cena’s work ethic and determination are second to none.”

– As seen below, Triple H surprised a bunch of Make-A-Wish Wish Kids with WrestleMania 33 tickets at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Wednesday:

