Segment for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Corey Graves Tribute Airs, NXT Merchandise

– This week’s WWE NXT episode was the final show for Corey Graves and they celebrated his career with a video tribute, seen below. As noted, Graves is being replaced by Nigel McGuinness. He will call NXT each week with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson. Graves will continue with other WWE duties, including RAW and 205 Live commentary each week.

– WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Ember Moon, SAnitY and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain.

– Next week’s NXT episode will feature a glorious celebration for new NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Below is a graphic for the segment:

