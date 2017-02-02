News for Tonight’s “Open Fight Night” Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling

Feb 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature the return of the Open Fight Night theme. The following has been announced for tonight:

* Fallout from Race For The Case with The DCC, Jeff Hardy, Trevor Lee and Eli Drake winning briefcases

* Jeff Hardy will kick off the show with his case

* Sienna vs. Brooke Tessmacher

