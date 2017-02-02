New Ford Commercial with The Rock, XFL 30 For 30 Trailer for Tonight, Tag Team Turmoil

– Below is the trailer for ESPN 30 For 30’s “This Was The XFL” special that premieres tonight:

This was the XFL, and you will find out everything you need to know on @ESPN's @30for30 when it premieres TOMORROW NIGHT at 9/8c! #XFL pic.twitter.com/zZWdMGy2VO — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which team poses the biggest threat to SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha in the Tag Team Turmoil match at Elimination Chamber. As of this writing, 58% voted for The Usos while 19% voted for Heath Slater & Rhyno, 13% for The Ascension, 6% for Breezango and 4% for The Vaudevillains.

– Below is a new Ford commercial with The Rock. He wrote on Twitter, “I partner with brands I trust and people I believe in. Proud of the work our @Ford service people are putting in. #Ambassador #FordService”

I partner with brands I trust and people I believe in. Proud of the work our @Ford service people are putting in. #Ambassador #FordService pic.twitter.com/A5pHnR2MlK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 1, 2017

