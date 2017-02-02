JR’s autobiography book release date, Total Bellas available on WWE Network

– The release date for Jim Ross’ upcoming autobiography was announced and Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling will hit bookstores nationwide on October 2. Co-written with Paul O’Brien, this tell-all book, named after his famous catch phrase, will cover Ross’ life and career, with a climax at WrestleMania 15. After a second bout of Bell’s palsy, JR was removed from the broadcast booth, only to return and call the main event between Steve Austin and The Rock. The 272-page hardcover book is published by Sports Publishing, a division of Skyhorse Publishing.

– The first season of Total Bellas is now available for binge-watching on the WWE Network starting today. This docu-series followed the odd-couple relationships of these WWE Superstars as Brie does her best to nurse, not only Nikki, but John and Daniel back to health, all while trying to retain their sanity. Brie and Daniel moved to John Cena’s house in Tampa to tape the whole series. Season one of Total Bellas has six, one hour episodes, giving viewers an exclusive, intimate look into the VIP lives of the Bellas, their men, and their family. It finished airing on E! in November and season two of Total Bellas has already been announced, and this time it will be Cena and Nikki moving to Phoenix to help Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan through their first pregnancy.

