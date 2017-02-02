John Cena Teaming with Nikki Bella on WWE Pay-Per-View?, Possible Change for Samoa Joe

We noted earlier in the week via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that plans for current WWE Champion John Cena at WrestleMania 33 were said to be “not necessarily good news” and probably “wouldn’t be celebrated” by fans.

There have been rumors of WWE doing Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania in Orlando. That rumor was acknowledged by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live this week, noting that the rumor mill cranked up earlier this week.

Regarding Samoa Joe’s match for WrestleMania 33, Joe vs. Cena was considered at one point but then taken off the table. Alvarez noted that one idea discussed at Wednesday’s WWE creative meeting following the Seth Rollins injury announcement was putting Joe on SmackDown to have him wrestle Cena. Triple H vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania is now up in the air but we haven’t heard what they had planned for Joe. Joe would’ve likely feuded with Rollins in the lead-up to Rollins vs. Triple H, with a potential match at Fastlane.

If Cena and Nikki vs. Miz and Maryse does happen, the build could begin in the lead-up to the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. That show will see Cena defend inside the Chamber against Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Nikki is currently feuding with Natalya but they will face each other at Elimination Chamber.

