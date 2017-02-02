DIY to Get Their WWE NXT Tag Team Title Rematch, Mojo Rawley Clip, The Bella Twins

– Courtesy of The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, below is the second episode of “Bella Family Origins” with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella taking us back into their mutton busting days at the local cattle call rodeo in Brawley, CA:

– Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will get their rematch against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain on the March 1st NXT episode, which was taped last night at Full Sail University.

– Mojo Rawley tweeted the following clip from the gym today. Former WWE coach Bill DeMott replied to the video and remembered when box jumps were a struggle for Mojo.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)