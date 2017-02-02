Bobby Roode – Triple H Photo, Shinsuke Nakamura Tapings Note, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods talks to the creators of the “ROM: Extraction” VR game and gets hands-on in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” channel. The video was filmed at the recent PAX South convention in San Antonio.

– It’s worth noting that Shinsuke Nakamura did not appear at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. Nakamura just lost the NXT Title to Bobby Roode at “Takeover: San Antonio” on Saturday night and he may have been held off TV to sell the leg injury from that match. The next set of NXT TV tapings take place on Wednesday, February 22nd from the University of Central Florida campus. Last night’s tapings carried them to early March. The UCF tapings appear to be the final tapings before “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

– Speaking of last night’s tapings, Triple H tweeted the following post-show photo with new NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Triple H called this the first tapings of the Booby Roode era. As noted, Roode’s “glorious celebration” will air on next Wednesday’s episode.

