Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock’s Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from The Rock’s new Ford commercial we posted earlier, including Rock entering a -30 degree wind tunnel.

– WWE stock was up 0.10% on Wednesday, closing at $19.61 per share. The high was $19.96 and the low was $19.52.

– WWE Network has added a new “Celebrating Black History” Collection for this month. This was believed to be a re-upload of the 2016 Collection of the same name but this one does have new content.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following warning to the RAW women’s division:

You didn't want me at your playground, said I didn't fit in. It didn't work then & it's not working now. I'm taking charge. #JaxJungle pic.twitter.com/geDICWLEjr — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 1, 2017

