Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock’s Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More

Feb 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from The Rock’s new Ford commercial we posted earlier, including Rock entering a -30 degree wind tunnel.

– WWE stock was up 0.10% on Wednesday, closing at $19.61 per share. The high was $19.96 and the low was $19.52.

– WWE Network has added a new “Celebrating Black History” Collection for this month. This was believed to be a re-upload of the 2016 Collection of the same name but this one does have new content.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following warning to the RAW women’s division:

