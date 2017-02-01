Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Brie Bella Video at 27 Weeks, Alexa Bliss

Feb 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Brie Bella gets her hike on at 27 weeks pregnant in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Aliyah
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Oney Lorcan
* No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss posted this photo of new merchandise she has coming to WWE Shop soon:

