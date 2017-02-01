This Day In Wrestling History – February 1st

1963 – NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz ends Killer Kowalski’s claim to the title by defeating him in Houston, Texas. Kowalski was indeed recognized as champion in Texas, but not by the NWA. Kowalski had defeated Buddy Rogers in a three fall match on November 21 in Montreal, Quebec after only one fall, after Rogers’ suffered a broken ankle. Thesz had defeated Rogers, who was still NWA champion, on January 24 in Toronto, Ontario, in the match which led to the founding of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF). The win over Kowalski gives Thesz universal recognition as NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

1988 – Max Pain & Gary Young become the first Tag Team Champions of the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA). Pain & Young defeat Manny Fernandez & Jeff Jarrett in a tournament final, to win the titles.

1992 – Ron Garvin wins the World Wrestling Council (WWC) Universal Heavyweight Championship, defeating Carlos Colon.

1993 – In the United States Wrestling Association, The Moondogs (Splat & Spot) defeat The Harris Brothers (Ron & Don), to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1997 – ECW Crossing the Line Again is held at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. The show opens with Paul Heyman announcing, in front of the entire ECW roster, that the promotion’s first-ever pay-per-view would be held April 13th. Heyman also announces that the pay-per-view, to be titled Barely Legal, would have a main event of Sabu vs. Taz. In the main event of Crossing the Line Again, Tommy Dreamer & The Pitbulls would defeat The Triple Threat (Chris Candido, Brian Lee, & ECW Television Champion Shane Douglas).

1999 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.9 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (4.7 rating).

2004 – Minoru Suzuki & Yoshihiro Takayama win the IWGP Tag Team Championship, defeating Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Osamu Nishimura.

2008 – Averno & Mephisto win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, defeating Atlantis & Ultimo Guerrero.

2010 – William Shatner is the guest host of this evening’s WWE RAW in Nashville. During the show it is announced that Antonio Inoki would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

2010 – Jack Brisco, a 2008 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, dies at the age of 68, after complications of open heart surgery.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mexico AAA wrestler Mamba (33 years old); one-half of The Midnight Express Dennis Condrey (65 years old); and 3-time Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Light Heavyweight Champion Sean Casey (42 years old). Some records indicate that February 1st is the birthday of former WWE Spirit Squad member Nick Mitchell; other records list Mitchell’s birthday as November 9th.

