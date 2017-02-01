More on Rich Swann Being Injured, New WWE Cruiserweight Arrives, Fans on SmackDown

– As seen on this week’s WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa made his debut and picked up a win over Aaron Solow. Video from the match is below:

– 66% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes, seen below in this poll:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017

– We noted before that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury in Monday’s RAW segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann was wearing a boot and using a crutch on last night’s 205 Live but still got physical with Neville. Below are GIFs from their backstage segment:

RICH: "Bum ankle or not, you'll NEVER keep me down!"

NEVILLE: "I beg to differ!" #205Live pic.twitter.com/sPAZAonSW6 — 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 1, 2017

