Mick Foley will undergo hip replacement surgery

HIP HIP HOORAY!

I am cleared for hip surgery! It OK couple months, but I was able to get my health insurance back, and by getting my right hip replaced whenever I have a break in my schedule. The bad news is that a hip replacement will not allow me to fly for about six weeks, due to potential blood clotting issues – which can be fatal. Really nothing to play around with. The good news is that the GM position doesn’t offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events.

It turns out that dropping elbows off of ring aprons was not particularly good for my skeletal structure. While I defied The expectations of some wrestlers who predicted I would be in a wheelchair by the time I was 40, I certainly was having trouble getting around by the time I hit 50. While losing 100 pounds, and practicing DDP Yoga have been game-changers that have allowed me the opportunity to take on this job with all the travel it involves, I’m still having a difficult time getting around. Did not realize how noticeable my limping was until I watched these past Holy Foley episodes. Can you remember what the Godfather told us about limping, right? It ain’t easy!

Thank you for all your well-wishes. They are much appreciated. I have talked to several people who have had this operation, and they say it is like night and day. With one operation, long-term pain gives way to a much better quality of life. Hopefully that will be the case for me.

I will be keeping all of my scheduled bookings, including my appearance FEBRUARY 17-19 at the #PENSACON in #PENSACOLA.

