John Cena WWE Title Plates Video, Bill Goldberg RAW Promo, RAW Social Note

– Below is video of new WWE Champion John Cena receiving his custom title plates before last night’s SmackDown:

– We noted before that Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not rank on Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings. It should be noted that Monday’s post-Rumble RAW did not make the chart either. Nielsen has the top Series & Specials for Monday as The Bachelor, Love & Hip-Hop, Celebrity Apprentice, Gotham and Hannity.

– As noted, Bill Goldberg will be on next Monday’s RAW to respond to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge. Below is a promo for next Monday:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)