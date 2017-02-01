John Cena Grants a Wish, What Happened After 205, Kelly Kelly – Days of Our Lives Video

– Former WWE star Kelly Kelly appeared on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” program this week, playing a waitress. In the video below, Kelly’s scene comes at around the 31:00 mark.

– The dark match after last night’s WWE 205 live in Corpus Christi, Texas saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retain over The Miz.

– As seen at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, new WWE Champion John Cena celebrated with a fan from Make-A-Wish in the crowd after his win over AJ Styles. Cena also met 12 year old John and his family before the show, seen here:

