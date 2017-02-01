Jerry Lawler Talks New Restaurant (Video), New WWE Shop Promo, WWE Stock

– Below is a new WWE Shop promo featuring “I Am” by AWOLNATION:

– WWE stock was down 0.05% on Tuesday, closing at $19.58 per share. The high was $19.72 and the low was $19.48.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler opened a new Memphis BBQ restaurant this weekend. In the video below, Lawler talks to The Memphis Commercial Appeal and mentions about possibly franchising and going worldwide with the new concept. Lawler also tries some of the BBQ on camera.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)