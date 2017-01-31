WWE SmackDown Promo, Behind-The-Scenes Royal Rumble Footage, Big E – McDonald’s, WWE Stock

– Below is behind-the-scenes 4K footage from Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio:

– WWE stock was up 0.36% on Monday, closing at $19.57 per share. The high was $19.58 and the low was $19.32.

– McDonald’s has sent another package to Big E, the second in the past 6 months or so. As seen below, the restaurant shipped Big E some of their Big Mac Special Sauce, which is being sold on a limited basis:

– Below is a promo for tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode, which will feature new WWE Champion John Cena and more fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

