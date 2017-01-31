WWE Referee Injured, AJ Lee and CM Punk at NHL Game, More on WWE – KFC Commercial

– As noted, a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass premiered during the WWE Royal Rumble. WWE sent word that the spot will air in WWE Network broadcasts until WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd. The ad, which WWE collaborated on with KFC to produce, plays off of KFC’s existing Georgia Gold campaign, which features actor Billy Zane as The Colonel. For those who missed it, you can watch below:

– As seen below, referee Charles Robinson apparently suffered a foot injury during Sunday night’s John Cena vs. AJ Styles WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Robinson noted that he will be back to the ring in 12 days, in time for February’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Loving my stylish new footwear! Looking forward to being back for @wwe Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks! pic.twitter.com/3bLAi1sy42 — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 30, 2017

– As seen below, former WWE Superstars CM Punk and AJ Lee attended the NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles this weekend:

I finally got to meet the smartest and most talented person in @CMPunk 's family… hi @AJBrooks pic.twitter.com/52Sl3hZa3F — Bailey LA Kings (@BaileyLAKings) January 29, 2017

