WWE dropping the Cruiserweight division from Raw?

There are rumors circulating that WWE very well might be dropping the entire Cruiserweight division off of Raw entirely. Word is that Vince McMahon is about to cut the Cruiserweight division off of Raw because they have been doing so poorly in the ratings. The fact that their matches have been cut down dramatically in regards to time given to them for televised events couple be an indication that ending the Cruiserweight division’s tenure on Raw might be in the cards.

However, 205 Live is expected to continue due much to the fact that Triple H is so heavily involved and it is seen as an asset for the WWE Network to have as much live exclusive programming as possible.





