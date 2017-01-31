Two Matches Announced for the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

The first two matches for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix are now official.

Below is the current Chamber card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)