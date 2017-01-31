Triple H on Tye Dillinger, Jerry Lawler Opens Another Restaurant, WWE Top 10

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at WrestleMania moments of Royal Rumble winners:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler opened a new BBQ restaurant in the Memphis area on Monday. Lawler owns another establishment on Beale Street in Memphis. He tweeted the following on the opening:

Opening today! King Jerry Lawler's Memphis Barbecue Company, 465 Germantown Pkw. 11am-9pm daily

Come eat like a King!!! pic.twitter.com/9KZq7lefi9 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 30, 2017

– Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger being featured in the Royal Rumble on Sunday:

The number 10 spot wasn't gifted or given … it was earned. And it was awesome. @WWEDillinger #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/XQg1WL9zjF — Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2017

