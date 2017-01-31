Six-Man Match on WWE Main Event, Nigel McGuinness at RAW (Photo), Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods unboxes Google Home in this new “UpUpDownDown” video. He’s also giving away one of the speakers.

– WWE taped the following matches last night in Laredo, Texas for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas

* The New Day vs. Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars

– New WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness was at last night’s RAW in Laredo. Michael Cole tweeted this pre-show photo with Nigel, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips:

