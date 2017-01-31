Report: The Undertaker hurting after the Royal Rumble match

it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Legend The Undertaker was hurting when he got backstage after the Royal Rumble match Sunday night. Undertaker underwent a minor hip surgery a few months ago, and it was noted that he probably came back too quick from surgery.

WrestleMania 33 is still two months away which gives The Undertaker time to heal, and he’s expected to work a match with Roman Reigns at the big event in Orlando.





