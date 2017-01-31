Randy Orton on ESPN, WWE Stars Party at Alberto Del Rio’s Restaurant, Bellas

– Below is new video of The Bella Twins talking about working with the GirlTalk Network. The organization empowers, motivates and connects with women. The twins have been keynote speakers at the last two GirlTalk Network events. They note that they will be doing a lot more GirlTalk content on their YouTube channel soon as the organization goes nationwide.

– 2017 WWE Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

– Several WWE Superstars attended Alberto Del Rio’s post-Royal Rumble party on Sunday night at his La Cantinita restaurant in San Antonio. Paige was also there, as seen in these photos:

Great friends joining me in my place #lacantinita fun is still continuing! The more the merrier make sure you come check it out. Always nice to reunite with some of my amigos! Mis grandes amigos visitándome en mi lugar, acá solo gente buena y diversión #sisisi A photo posted by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

