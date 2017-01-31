Randy Orton on ESPN, WWE Stars Party at Alberto Del Rio’s Restaurant, Bellas

Jan 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is new video of The Bella Twins talking about working with the GirlTalk Network. The organization empowers, motivates and connects with women. The twins have been keynote speakers at the last two GirlTalk Network events. They note that they will be doing a lot more GirlTalk content on their YouTube channel soon as the organization goes nationwide.

– 2017 WWE Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

– Several WWE Superstars attended Alberto Del Rio’s post-Royal Rumble party on Sunday night at his La Cantinita restaurant in San Antonio. Paige was also there, as seen in these photos:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad