Nia Jax Talks Sasha Banks (Video), Bobby Roode Tweets Samoa Joe After RAW, Bayley

– As seen on this week’s RAW, Nia Jax picked up a win over Sasha Banks just one night after defeating her at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Nia brags on the win and says she beat Sasha down like a Boss:

– As noted, Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on this week’s RAW and attacked Seth Rollins while Triple H looked on. We have video and photos from the segment at this link. New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following to Joe after the big debut:

– Bayley has a new jacket coming out on WWE Shop soon. She models it in this backstage photo from last night’s RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)