Brock Lesnar Challenges Goldberg for WrestleMania 33, Goldberg Announces RAW Return

As seen on last night’s post-Royal Rumble RAW in Laredo, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar issued a challenge to Bill Goldberg for another singles match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Above is video from the segment.

Goldberg took to Twitlonger and revealed that he will be at next week’s RAW in Portland to respond to the challenge. He tweeted, “I’ll be at @WWE #RAW NEXT MONDAY! @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle want an answer to the #Wrestlemania challenge…… he’ll get that and more! #WhosNext”

The challenge from @BrockLesnar will be addressed NEXT WEEK when @Goldberg returns to Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/886s7PoqaN — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)