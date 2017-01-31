Backstage News on WrestleMania 33 Plans for John Cena, the WWE Universal Title, More

Coming out of Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, RAW brand main event plans have Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg is set to face current Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view, where he’s expected to win the title. We noted last week that Owens was not planned to be the champion going into WrestleMania.

In regards to WrestleMania 33 plans for current WWE Champion John Cena, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how the impression is that Cena’s WrestleMania match “wouldn’t be celebrated” and that it’s “not necessarily good news,” according to a source.

Cena is set to defend the WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber next month. Bray Wyatt is rumored to win that match to set up Wyatt vs. Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton at WrestleMania but that has not been confirmed.

There are also rumors of AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. While those rumors have not been confirmed, that match has been discussed by WWE officials.

