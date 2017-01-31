Audio: RAW Post Show Reviewing WWE Monday Night RAW

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin and Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on the fallout edition from the Royal Rumble on Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:

*Braun Strowman gets his title shot from Kevin Owens

*Bayley Pins the Womens Champion

*Seth Rollins & Stephanie McMahon have a face off

*Triple H the Creator Returns

*A Destroyer in Samoa Joe debuts

*Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman issue a Wrestlemania Challenge

And More!

