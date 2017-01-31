1/30/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Hidalgo, Texas
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Hidalgo, Texas:
1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, and The Usos defeated Breezango and The Ascension
2. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins
3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews
4. Naomi and Nikki Bella defeated Natalya and Carmella
5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz
7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
American Alpha defeated Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton (via disqualification)
8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
John Cena defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin