1/30/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Hidalgo, Texas

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Hidalgo, Texas:

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, and The Usos defeated Breezango and The Ascension

2. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

4. Naomi and Nikki Bella defeated Natalya and Carmella

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

American Alpha defeated Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton (via disqualification)

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

John Cena defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin

