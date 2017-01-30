WWE Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE Network Issues Pre-Rumble, Kurt Angle

Jan 30, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

– WWE announced 52,020 fans in attendance for last night’s Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome. They announced 60,477 fans for the 1997 Rumble from the same venue.

– There were issues with new sign-ups on the WWE Network going into tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted on the pre-show that the issues were resolved before the pre-show was over and WWE Network tweeted the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad