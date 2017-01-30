WWE Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE Network Issues Pre-Rumble, Kurt Angle

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

– WWE announced 52,020 fans in attendance for last night’s Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome. They announced 60,477 fans for the 1997 Rumble from the same venue.

– There were issues with new sign-ups on the WWE Network going into tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted on the pre-show that the issues were resolved before the pre-show was over and WWE Network tweeted the following:

(1/2) Due to extraordinarily high demand, some fans may have experienced an issue signing up for @WWENetwork. — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2017

