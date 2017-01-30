WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Ric Flair Tweets on John Cena’s Win, WWE – KFC Commercial

– Below is a promo for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will see new WWE Champion John Cena defend his title inside the Chamber:

– Speaking of Cena, he has now tied 16-time world champion Ric Flair with the win over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble last night. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted the following to Cena after the match:

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget… To be the man, you gotta beat the man – WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

– Below is a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The ad premiered during last night’s Rumble pay-per-view.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)