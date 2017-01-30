This Day In Wrestling History – January 30th

1980 – Curt Hennig begins his professional wrestling career in the American Wrestling Association (AWA). Hennig would leave AWA in 1982 to join the WWF.

1983 – Jacques Rougeau wins the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, defeating Terry Taylor.

1984 – In Fort Worth, Texas, Chris Adams defeats Jimmy Garvin, to win the WCCW American Heavyweight Championship. Also, The Super Destroyers win the WCCW American Tag Team Championship, defeating Brian Adias & King Parsons.

1991 – WCW Clash of the Champions XIV: Dixie Dynamite is held in Gainesville, Georgia in front of 2,200 fans; the event draws a 3.9 TV rating for TBS. The main event features Scott Steiner challenging Ric Flair for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The match ends in a draw, when TV time expires. This marks Dusty Rhodes’ return to WCW as a new booker and color commentator. Rhodes had worked for WCW’s former parent company, Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP) from 1985 – 1989.

1993 – Terry Gordy & Steve Williams win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship, defeating Toshiaki Kawada & Mitsuharu Misawa.

1993 – In the United States Wrestling Association, Miss Texas wins the USWA Women’s Championship for the 5th time, defeating Leslie Belanger.

2000 – During halftime of Super Bowl XXXIV (Rams vs. Titans), Jim Ross interviews Stone Cold Steve Austin on Halftime Heat, on USA Network. The interview centers around the condition of Austin’s neck and the surgery completed two weeks earlier and Stone Cold’s future in the WWF. The neck injury was said to have occurred after Austin was run down by a car at Survivor Series two months earlier; in reality the injury occurred after taking a pile driver at SummerSlam 1997. After the surgery mentioned above, Austin would be on a nine-month rehabilitation.

2005 – The 18th Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held in Fresno, California in front of 12,000 fans. Batista, the 28th entry, wins the Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating #25 entry John Cena.

2008 – Current TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary makes her professional wrestling debut, in now defunct Prime Time Wrestling (PTW). Rosemary, wrestling under the name “Casey Maguire,” loses in her first match, to Haley Rogers.

2011 – The 24th Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held in Boston in front of 15,113 fans. Eve Torres wins the Divas Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match, defeating Michelle McCool, Layla, and Natalya. The Royal Rumble Match expands to 40 participants for the first time. Alberto Del Rio, entry #38, wins the Rumble by last eliminating #37 entry Santino Marella. “Legend” entries were Diesel and Booker T.

Video: Alberto Del Rio Makes History – Royal Rumble 2011

2015 – Maximo wins the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, defeating El Terrible. Maximo is still champion as of today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: The inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (30 years old); 2-time TNA X Division Champion Rockstar Spud (34 years old); Tag Team & Heavyweight Champion in Top Rope Championship Wrestling (TRCW) Steven Hoel aka “Axe” (41 years old); former AJPW World Tag Team Champion Dark Ozz (42 years old); and Mexico AAA wrestler Niño Hamburguesa (21 years old).

SOURCES: CAGEMATCH Internet Wrestling Database, The Internet Wrestling Database, gerweck.net, wrestlingdata.com, WWE.com

