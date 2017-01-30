Some WWE Superstars Brought to the Ring In a Cart at the Royal Rumble (Photos)

WWE officials used a cart to bring big men Braun Strowman, Big Show, Big E, Bray Wyatt, Mark Henry and others to the ring for last night’s Royal Rumble 30-man main event.

The cart was not shown on TV as each Superstar began their entrance by running to the ring. The camera angle then cut back to the ring to allow for the Superstar to ride the cart the rest of the way.

Below are photos of Superstars catching a ride to the ring last night:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)